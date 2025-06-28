NC's Real Fight: Beyond Statehood to Constitutional Guarantees

In a recent statement, National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah clarified that the party's ongoing struggle centers on reclaiming the constitutional guarantees that were stripped in 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370. He insisted that the focus is not merely on restoring statehood.

Ruhullah highlighted that the party is prepared to challenge these changes in court if needed, reaffirming their goal to reverse the decisions made on August 5, 2019. This day marked the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into Union Territories, following the Central government's contentious removal of Article 370.

Addressing concerns about the delay in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet's subcommittee report on reservation issues, Ruhullah expressed the urgency for a swift resolution, emphasizing the adverse effects of delays on students waiting for the report's outcomes.

