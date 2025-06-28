Left Menu

High Court Nullifies Summons in Alleged Cheating Case

The Delhi High Court has set aside a trial court's order summoning a man in a Rs 98 lakh cheating case. The court underscored the importance of proper scrutiny and application of mind in issuing summons, highlighting that the allegations did not disclose criminal intent and amounted to civil matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:36 IST
The Delhi High Court has invalidated a trial court's order that summoned a man in connection with a Rs 98 lakh cheating case. In a recent judgment, Justice Amit Mahajan emphasized the critical nature of issuing summons, stating it requires thorough evaluation of the case facts and evidence.

The complaint was originally filed by M/S Indiabulls Securities Limited, alleging that the individual induced the company to open an account under pretenses and failed to repay margin trading facilities. However, the high court ruled that the complaint did not illustrate any criminal intent.

The court noted that summons were issued mechanically, without sufficient application of mind, and should not be a means to give a criminal twist to civil disputes. Continuing proceedings against the senior citizen amounted to an abuse of legal process, the court asserted.

