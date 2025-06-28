High Court Nullifies Summons in Alleged Cheating Case

The Delhi High Court has invalidated a trial court's order that summoned a man in connection with a Rs 98 lakh cheating case. In a recent judgment, Justice Amit Mahajan emphasized the critical nature of issuing summons, stating it requires thorough evaluation of the case facts and evidence.

The complaint was originally filed by M/S Indiabulls Securities Limited, alleging that the individual induced the company to open an account under pretenses and failed to repay margin trading facilities. However, the high court ruled that the complaint did not illustrate any criminal intent.

The court noted that summons were issued mechanically, without sufficient application of mind, and should not be a means to give a criminal twist to civil disputes. Continuing proceedings against the senior citizen amounted to an abuse of legal process, the court asserted.

