Manthan Baithak 2025 to Unite States, Boost Cooperative Growth in New Delhi

In a historic step towards strengthening India's cooperative movement, the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, is set to convene the Manthan Baithak—a national dialogue of Cooperation Ministers from States and Union Territories (UTs)—on June 30, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will be chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, and is expected to become a strategic milestone in achieving the national vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation).

The Baithak brings together a distinguished gathering of State Cooperation Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Departmental Secretaries, setting the stage for a comprehensive review of cooperative sector initiatives, an exchange of success stories, and alignment on future action plans.

Empowering the Cooperative Ecosystem: A Shared National Priority

The primary objective of the Manthan Baithak is to foster collaborative synergy between the Centre and the States/UTs, ensuring cooperative development translates into inclusive economic prosperity. The meeting will:

Review progress of national cooperative initiatives,

Share best practices and innovations from various States/UTs,

Promote policy convergence and operational alignment,

Provide a feedback mechanism from the grassroots to the policy-making level.

This is in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to build a prosperous India through people-centric cooperatives, especially in the agricultural, dairy, and rural sectors.

Major Agendas: A Blueprint for ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’

Key issues and transformative initiatives to be discussed include:

1. Establishment of 2 Lakh New Cooperative Societies

The creation of 2 lakh new Multi-Purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS)—along with dairy and fisheries cooperatives—is central to this initiative. These societies aim to:

Strengthen last-mile rural service delivery,

Integrate small farmers into formal networks,

Promote self-reliance and rural employment.

2. World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme

In a landmark move, the Baithak will evaluate the rollout of the Grain Storage Scheme in the Cooperative Sector—a mammoth initiative intended to:

Bolster India’s food security architecture,

Minimize post-harvest losses,

Empower farmers through decentralized storage and fair pricing.

3. Review of the ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ Campaign

The States will present updates on the cooperation among cooperatives strategy, aimed at encouraging horizontal and vertical integration of cooperative institutions—fostering unity and shared growth.

4. Celebrating the International Year of Cooperatives 2025

The Baithak coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, providing an excellent opportunity for India to showcase its robust cooperative ecosystem on the global stage. State-level engagements and international partnerships will be explored.

National Multi-State Cooperatives and Key Sectoral Missions

The event will also review participation and support from States in the functioning of the three newly established National Multi-State Cooperative Societies, which represent a new chapter in India’s cooperative economy:

National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL) – Boosting cooperative-led exports.

National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) – Empowering organic farming communities.

Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) – Revolutionizing seed availability and quality.

Additionally, White Revolution 2.0 will be discussed with a focus on:

Circularity and sustainability in dairy operations,

Incentives for green dairy infrastructure,

Increasing self-reliance in pulse and maize production under the Atmanirbharta Abhiyan.

Digital Reforms: Enabling Efficiency and Transparency

The digital transformation of the cooperative sector remains a critical theme. The Manthan Baithak will assess the progress of:

PACS computerization (targeting over 63,000 societies),

RCS Office computerization across States/UTs,

The development and usage of the National Cooperative Database—a central repository to guide evidence-based policy formulation.

These initiatives are designed to reduce administrative delays, improve transparency, and create real-time performance monitoring tools.

Capacity Building, HR Development, and Financial Sustainability

The Baithak will place significant emphasis on human resource development, training, and skilling through the newly formed Tribhuvan Sahkari University, envisioned as India’s first dedicated cooperative education and research institution.

Financial empowerment initiatives will include:

Operationalization of the Shared Services Entity (SSE) for State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs),

Updates on the Umbrella Organization for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) to support financial health and compliance,

Discussion on policy interventions to address banking and liquidity challenges.

Building Cooperative Federalism

By enabling a structured platform for dialogue, Manthan Baithak 2025 reaffirms the government’s commitment to cooperative federalism—where States and the Centre collaborate not as hierarchies, but as partners in development. The event will serve as a catalyst to transform State-level cooperatives into economic engines for regional growth.

This spirit of unity and dialogue is essential as India’s cooperative sector increasingly embraces enterprise-driven models, technology integration, and global competitiveness.

A Nation Empowered by Cooperatives

The Manthan Baithak 2025 marks a historic moment of introspection, action, and renewal for India’s cooperative movement. Through shared learning, coordinated policies, and a people-centric approach, the Ministry of Cooperation is shaping a resilient, inclusive, and self-reliant cooperative economy.

By uniting under the vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’, the Center and States together are empowering lakhs of cooperative institutions, touching the lives of millions, and driving India’s mission of Viksit Bharat 2047.