Political Favoritism Sparks Outrage in Assam

In Assam, a storm of political favoritism allegations has emerged as Congress President Gaurav Gogoi accuses the ruling party of unethical conduct. According to Gogoi, influential ministers' families are unfairly benefiting from a government dairy farming scheme, sidelining deserving candidates who meet all eligibility criteria.

Gogoi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a reassessment of the scheme's beneficiaries. He claims Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly endorses political favoritism, undermining constitutional values and igniting public outrage across the state. The issue of transparency and fairness in public interest schemes is under the spotlight.

This controversy exemplifies reoccurring governance challenges in Assam, where public funds intended for community upliftment are allegedly misused for private gain. Gogoi insists political power should be a responsibility, not an entitlement, and calls for prompt intervention and inquiry into this matter.

