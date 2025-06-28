Left Menu

Political Favoritism Sparks Outrage in Assam

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused the state's ruling party of favoritism, alleging ministers' families benefit from government schemes at the expense of genuine candidates. Gogoi urged Prime Minister Modi to review the dairy farming scheme's beneficiary list, highlighting transparency and equity concerns in Assam's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:58 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, a storm of political favoritism allegations has emerged as Congress President Gaurav Gogoi accuses the ruling party of unethical conduct. According to Gogoi, influential ministers' families are unfairly benefiting from a government dairy farming scheme, sidelining deserving candidates who meet all eligibility criteria.

Gogoi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a reassessment of the scheme's beneficiaries. He claims Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly endorses political favoritism, undermining constitutional values and igniting public outrage across the state. The issue of transparency and fairness in public interest schemes is under the spotlight.

This controversy exemplifies reoccurring governance challenges in Assam, where public funds intended for community upliftment are allegedly misused for private gain. Gogoi insists political power should be a responsibility, not an entitlement, and calls for prompt intervention and inquiry into this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

