Crackdown in Rithoj: Illegal Liquor Shop Busted

In a joint operation, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau and the Excise Department have dismantled an illegal liquor establishment in Rithoj village, officials announced on Saturday.

Authorities seized 113 boxes of illicit liquor and arrested a salesman, identified as Akhilesh from Oriya, Uttar Pradesh. The operation followed a strategic raid on Friday night after receiving intelligence about the unauthorized alcohol sales.

The Excise Department has sealed the premises, and authorities have launched further investigations to apprehend the shop's owner, with an FIR filed at the State Enforcement Bureau's police station in Gurugram.

