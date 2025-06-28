Left Menu

Crackdown in Rithoj: Illegal Liquor Shop Busted

Authorities in Haryana have successfully dismantled an illegal liquor operation in Rithoj village, arresting a salesman and seizing 113 boxes of liquor. The joint effort by the State Enforcement Bureau and Excise Department led to a raid following a tip-off about the unlicensed operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:36 IST
Crackdown in Rithoj: Illegal Liquor Shop Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau and the Excise Department have dismantled an illegal liquor establishment in Rithoj village, officials announced on Saturday.

Authorities seized 113 boxes of illicit liquor and arrested a salesman, identified as Akhilesh from Oriya, Uttar Pradesh. The operation followed a strategic raid on Friday night after receiving intelligence about the unauthorized alcohol sales.

The Excise Department has sealed the premises, and authorities have launched further investigations to apprehend the shop's owner, with an FIR filed at the State Enforcement Bureau's police station in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025