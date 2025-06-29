Tragic Loss: Ukrainian F-16 Downed in Attrition

A Ukrainian pilot lost his life when his F-16 fighter jet was downed during a significant Russian nighttime missile and drone assault, according to the Ukrainian military's announcement on Sunday.

The military confirmed it marked the third F-16 loss in the conflict thus far.

In a message on the Telegram app, the Air Force detailed how the pilot, having exhausted all onboard weapons, managed to shoot down seven air targets. His jet sustained damage during the battle with the final target, resulting in a fatal descent.