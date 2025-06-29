Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Ukrainian F-16 Downed in Attrition

A Ukrainian pilot tragically died when his F-16 fighter jet was downed while intercepting a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack at night. This is the war's third F-16 loss. The pilot successfully took down seven air targets before his aircraft was critically damaged.

Kyiv | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:19 IST
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian pilot lost his life when his F-16 fighter jet was downed during a significant Russian nighttime missile and drone assault, according to the Ukrainian military's announcement on Sunday.

The military confirmed it marked the third F-16 loss in the conflict thus far.

In a message on the Telegram app, the Air Force detailed how the pilot, having exhausted all onboard weapons, managed to shoot down seven air targets. His jet sustained damage during the battle with the final target, resulting in a fatal descent.

