Tragedy at Evin: Lives Lost in Inmate's Haven
A recent attack on Tehran's Evin prison by Israel has resulted in at least 71 fatalities, involving staff, soldiers, prisoners, and family members. The judiciary of Iran reported the tragedy through Mizan news agency, marking significant human losses at this notorious facility known for housing political activists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison this Monday has led to the death of at least 71 individuals, according to the judiciary's report.
The casualties included a mix of staff, soldiers, inmates, and visiting families, underlining the severe human cost of the assault on the infamous institution.
The information was disclosed by Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir through Iran's official Mizan news agency, drawing attention to the catastrophic impact on those within and around the facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monsoon Fury: 18 Casualties in Maharashtra
Drone Onslaught Rattles Kyiv: Buildings Damaged, Casualties Reported
Government Control Over Judiciary: Sibal's Alarming Allegations
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Overnight Attack Leaves Dozens Casualties
Ramaphosa Backs Judiciary Funding, Reaffirms Commitment to Independence