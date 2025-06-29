Tragedy at Evin: Lives Lost in Inmate's Haven

An Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison this Monday has led to the death of at least 71 individuals, according to the judiciary's report.

The casualties included a mix of staff, soldiers, inmates, and visiting families, underlining the severe human cost of the assault on the infamous institution.

The information was disclosed by Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir through Iran's official Mizan news agency, drawing attention to the catastrophic impact on those within and around the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)