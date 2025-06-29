Left Menu

Tragedy at Evin: Lives Lost in Inmate's Haven

A recent attack on Tehran's Evin prison by Israel has resulted in at least 71 fatalities, involving staff, soldiers, prisoners, and family members. The judiciary of Iran reported the tragedy through Mizan news agency, marking significant human losses at this notorious facility known for housing political activists.

Updated: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison this Monday has led to the death of at least 71 individuals, according to the judiciary's report.

The casualties included a mix of staff, soldiers, inmates, and visiting families, underlining the severe human cost of the assault on the infamous institution.

The information was disclosed by Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir through Iran's official Mizan news agency, drawing attention to the catastrophic impact on those within and around the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

