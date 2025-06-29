Left Menu

Glastonbury's Controversy: Artists' Comments Incite Investigation

British police may investigate after Glastonbury Festival performers made anti-Israel comments. Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan are at the center of the controversy. The Israeli Embassy in Britain condemned the remarks, while UK officials demand accountability from the festival's organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glastonbury | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:07 IST
The Glastonbury Festival has come under scrutiny following anti-Israel comments made by performers, prompting British police to consider an investigation. Avon and Somerset Police stated they are aware of the remarks that were made on the West Holts Stage and are assessing video evidence to determine possible criminal actions.

Involved in the controversy are the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and the punk duo Bob Vylan. A member of Bob Vylan chanted 'Death, death, to the IDF,' referring to the Israel Defense Forces. The Israeli Embassy expressed deep concern over the 'inflammatory and hateful rhetoric' heard at the festival, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer mentioned it was inappropriate for Kneecap to perform.

With the festival broadcasted by the BBC, a British government minister criticized the anti-Israel chants and suggested that both the festival organizers and the broadcaster owe the public an explanation. Additionally, Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted issues within Israel, particularly the violence by settlers in the occupied West Bank.

