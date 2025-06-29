Glastonbury's Controversy: Artists' Comments Incite Investigation

The Glastonbury Festival has come under scrutiny following anti-Israel comments made by performers, prompting British police to consider an investigation. Avon and Somerset Police stated they are aware of the remarks that were made on the West Holts Stage and are assessing video evidence to determine possible criminal actions.

Involved in the controversy are the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap and the punk duo Bob Vylan. A member of Bob Vylan chanted 'Death, death, to the IDF,' referring to the Israel Defense Forces. The Israeli Embassy expressed deep concern over the 'inflammatory and hateful rhetoric' heard at the festival, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer mentioned it was inappropriate for Kneecap to perform.

With the festival broadcasted by the BBC, a British government minister criticized the anti-Israel chants and suggested that both the festival organizers and the broadcaster owe the public an explanation. Additionally, Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted issues within Israel, particularly the violence by settlers in the occupied West Bank.