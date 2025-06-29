Left Menu

TMC Faces Internal Conflict as Leaders' Comments Stir Controversy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) show caused MLA Madan Mitra over insensitive comments on a gangrape incident. TMC distanced itself from Mitra and MP Kalyan Banerjee's remarks, highlighting a rift within the party. Mitra claimed his statements were misrepresented to harm the party's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:49 IST
TMC Faces Internal Conflict as Leaders' Comments Stir Controversy
Madan Mitra
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) found itself in a challenging situation when party MLA Madan Mitra made comments deemed insensitive concerning a gangrape incident involving a law student. The party quickly issued a show cause notice, condemning his remarks and urging a swift response within three days.

Party president Subrata Bakshi clarified that Mitra's statements contradicted the party's stance, which has strongly condemned the crime. TMC emphasized it had distanced itself from both Mitra's and MP Kalyan Banerjee's statements, underscoring their personal nature.

The controversy highlighted internal tensions as Banerjee questioned the party's indirect support for criminal shielding. Meanwhile, Mitra alleged his statements were misrepresented by a group aiming to tarnish the party's image. The TMC's quick identification and arrest of the accused were noted positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

