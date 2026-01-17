Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Images at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat

Eight cases have been filed in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, against individuals accused of spreading AI-generated images and misleading information about the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat on social media. The posts allegedly misrepresented facts, offending religious sentiments and threatening social harmony. A thorough investigation is ongoing.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, eight separate cases have been registered at the Chowk Police station against individuals accused of disseminating AI-generated images and misleading information about the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat. Authorities stated that the posts on social media platform X painted a distorted picture of the ongoing beautification project and potentially incited religious tensions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal confirmed the legal action, noting that the images not only misrepresented the reality of the ghat's renovation but also contained elements aimed at provoking societal discord. A complaint by a Tamil Nadu resident, Mano, highlighted the circulation of such fabrications since mid-January.

Bansal added that a robust investigation is in progress and stern measures will be implemented against those found guilty of spreading disinformation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining religious harmony and preventing the development of anti-government sentiments.

