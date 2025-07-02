Left Menu

Minor children barred from holding religious artefacts during Muharram processions in UP's Sambhal

Last year, Sambhal witnessed violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district. Four people were killed, and a dozen were injured when protesting locals clashed with security personnel during a second round of the survey on November 24, 2024.

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:40 IST
The Sambhal police have prohibited minor children from carrying 'tazias' and 'alams' during Muharram processions, citing safety concerns and the need to maintain communal harmony.

A meeting was held with volunteers who accompany Muharram processions to ensure that guidelines and safety protocols are followed, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava told reporters on Wednesday.

''It has been clearly communicated that minor children will not be allowed to carry tazias or alams,'' Srivastava said.

''There have been past incidents where alams touched overhead electric wires, causing electrocution. Keeping such risks in mind, only adults will be permitted to hold them.'' The officer added that while minors can be part of the procession, they must not hold the religious artefacts.

Srivastava also emphasised that the height of tazias must not exceed 10 feet, and processions should follow only traditional routes.

''All volunteers expressed their commitment to abide by these regulations,'' he added.

Addressing concerns about loud drum beating during the processions, the ASP said, ''Muharram is an occasion of mourning...there should be no unnecessary noise, especially near places of worship belonging to other communities.'' He also appealed to the participants to refrain from competing with each other in drum-beating, saying such actions often lead to disputes. Last year, Sambhal witnessed violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district. Four people were killed, and a dozen were injured when protesting locals clashed with security personnel during a second round of the survey on November 24, 2024.

