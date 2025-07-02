Russia's foreign intelligence chief held talks with Cuban president in Havana, TASS reports
The director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin has travelled to Cuba and held talks with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the SVR said on Wednesday according to the state TASS news agency.
Diaz-Canel and Naryshkin discussed Russian-Cuban bilateral relations in Havana on Tuesday, the Cuban president wrote on X.
