Left Menu

Over 20 bonnet macaques found dead in Karnataka''s Gundlupet

PTI | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:57 IST
Over 20 bonnet macaques found dead in Karnataka''s Gundlupet
  • Country:
  • India

Over 20 bonnet macaques were found dead along the roadside in Gundlupet taluk on Wednesday morning, prompting forest officials to launch an investigation on suspicion of foul play.

The incident came to light around 6.30 am when Range Forest Officers (RFOs) of the Gundlupet Buffer Zone were alerted to the presence of dead monkeys along the road between Kandegala and Kodasoge, officials said.

A gunny bag was also found nearby, raising suspicion that the animals had been transported and dumped at the location, where officials later rushed to the spot and confirmed the deaths of over 20 monkeys.

In a statement, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said two monkeys were found alive but in a weak condition. They were shifted to the Animal Husbandry Department in Gundlupet for treatment, and veterinarians are monitoring their recovery.

The Forest Department has involved the Assistant Conservator of Forests of the Gundlupet sub-division and deployed the Melukamanahalli sniffer dog squad to assist the investigation.

CCTV footage from nearby farms along the Kandegala–Kodasoge stretch was examined, but no leads have emerged so far regarding the culprits or the origin of the monkeys, the statement added.

Senior forest officials inspected the site, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death.

''A wildlife offence case has been registered at the Gundlupet Buffer Zone Range Office, and a special investigation team has been formed to identify those responsible,'' the statement said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the poisoning deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the district. The Minister's office has assured strict action against those responsible once identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025