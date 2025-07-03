Left Menu

Spear Corps Embraces High-Tech Frontiers in Arunachal

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar of the Indian Army's Spear Corps assessed operational preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh. The visit focused on modernizing infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies like drone systems to enhance surveillance along the LAC with China. His leadership emphasizes force modernization and technological adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:05 IST
Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar
In a bid to bolster defense capabilities along India's northeastern frontier, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar of the Indian Army's Spear Corps undertook a thorough evaluation of operational preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh. The assessment included reviewing the deployment of combat enablers and integrating advanced technologies such as drones for reconnaissance operations.

Lieutenant General Pendharkar lauded the troops for their resilience and professionalism despite the challenging terrain in the border areas. The visit underscores ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure and strengthen surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

His leadership in the Spear Corps, assumed in August 2024, prioritizes technological adaptation and force modernization to adapt to evolving military and geopolitical challenges, including ethnic unrest in Manipur. The Corps continues to balance traditional defense strategies with emerging security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

