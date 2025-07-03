Spear Corps Embraces High-Tech Frontiers in Arunachal

In a bid to bolster defense capabilities along India's northeastern frontier, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar of the Indian Army's Spear Corps undertook a thorough evaluation of operational preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh. The assessment included reviewing the deployment of combat enablers and integrating advanced technologies such as drones for reconnaissance operations.

Lieutenant General Pendharkar lauded the troops for their resilience and professionalism despite the challenging terrain in the border areas. The visit underscores ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure and strengthen surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

His leadership in the Spear Corps, assumed in August 2024, prioritizes technological adaptation and force modernization to adapt to evolving military and geopolitical challenges, including ethnic unrest in Manipur. The Corps continues to balance traditional defense strategies with emerging security needs.

