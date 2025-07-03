Delhi High Court Upholds CRPF's Decision on Sniper Rifle Bid

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), upholding the rejection of a bid by a company attempting to supply sniper rifles and ammunition. The court found the decision to be fair and without bias.

Justices Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, who reviewed the case, noted that the petitioner, Stumpp Schuele Lewis Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd, was provided ample opportunity, including a second set of field trials. However, they failed to demonstrate any unfair advantage in these trials.

Despite claims from the company about alleged discrepancies in ammunition use and environmental factors during trials, the court saw these as afterthoughts. The original tender from the CRPF required stringent accuracy that the petitioner failed to meet, according to the court's findings.

