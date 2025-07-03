High-Ranking Russian Navy General Killed Near Ukrainian Border
Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy, was killed in the border area of Russia's Kursk region. Previously involved in leading a brigade against Ukrainian forces, his death was confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry and reported by state news agency TASS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:10 IST
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the death of Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a deputy head within the Russian Navy. His demise occurred in the border area of Kursk, Russia, as reported by the state agency, TASS, on Thursday.
Oleg Kozhemyako, a regional governor from far eastern Russia, had earlier reported that Gudkov, known for his leadership in a brigade against Ukrainian forces in Kursk, had been killed.
The news marks a significant loss for the Russian military, with further details on the circumstances of his death yet to be disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
