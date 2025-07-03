High-Ranking Russian Navy General Killed Near Ukrainian Border

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the death of Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a deputy head within the Russian Navy. His demise occurred in the border area of Kursk, Russia, as reported by the state agency, TASS, on Thursday.

Oleg Kozhemyako, a regional governor from far eastern Russia, had earlier reported that Gudkov, known for his leadership in a brigade against Ukrainian forces in Kursk, had been killed.

The news marks a significant loss for the Russian military, with further details on the circumstances of his death yet to be disclosed.

