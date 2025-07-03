Left Menu

Legislator on the Run: Sudhakar Singh Declared Absconder

A court in Mau declared Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh an absconder in a decades-old criminal case. Despite the legal situation, Singh continues his political activities. The case, dating back to 1986, involves charges of disrupting government work. Singh's counsel argues mishandled arrest warrant service. Proceedings await further court dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a special MP/MLA court in Mau has officially declared Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh, who represents Ghosi assembly constituency, as an absconder in a criminal case that stretches back nearly four decades.

The case emerged from an incident in 1986, when Singh allegedly disrupted government work and engaged in vandalism during a protest against power outages at a local power substation. Initially granted bail by the Azamgarh district court, the case was later transferred to Mau following administrative changes.

Despite the absconder declaration, Singh remains active in politics. His legal team, led by advocate Virendra Bahadur Pal, argues that the arrest warrant was improperly served. The court, however, has refused to stay the proceedings, with the next hearing scheduled for July 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

