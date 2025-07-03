India's Diplomatic Dance: Addressing US Tariff Concerns Over Russian Oil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has firmly articulated India's concerns regarding a bill spearheaded by US Senator Lindsey Graham. The legislation seeks to impose a steep 500% tariff on nations purchasing oil from Russia, provided Moscow steers clear of peace talks with Ukraine.

While commenting in Washington DC, Jaishankar conveyed that India's energy security priorities have been clearly communicated to Graham. The Indian diplomatic mission remains in active discussions with the Senator's office as any new development in the US Congress is of significant interest to New Delhi, due to potential impacts on its interests.

Concurrent negotiations for an interim trade deal between the US and India are underway. India, represented by special secretary Rajesh Agrawal, is pushing for enhanced market access, while the US seeks concessions on agricultural imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)