Rescue Efforts Intensify for Missing After Indonesian Ferry Sinking

Indonesian search and rescue teams paused their efforts on Thursday evening to locate 30 individuals still missing following the capsizing of a ferry en route to Bali, a tragedy that led to the loss of six lives. The ferry, named KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, sank shortly after departing from East Java's Banyuwangi port with 65 people aboard.

Rescue operations were halted due to poor visibility, as confirmed by Nanang Sigit, the East Java rescue agency's chief. Efforts are set to resume on Friday, with over 160 personnel, including military and police forces, and ample logistical support in place to aid the search.

The vessel was transporting 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles, operating near its full capacity. Survivors recounted harrowing experiences, including sudden tilting and panic as the ferry began to sink amid rough seas—a stark reminder of the safety concerns plaguing Indonesia's ferry system.

