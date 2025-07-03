Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensify for Missing After Indonesian Ferry Sinking

Indonesian rescuers paused their search for 30 missing individuals after a ferry bound for Bali sank, resulting in six fatalities. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya carried 65 people when it capsized. Rescue operations are challenged by strong winds, but will resume with additional support on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:09 IST
Rescue Efforts Intensify for Missing After Indonesian Ferry Sinking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian search and rescue teams paused their efforts on Thursday evening to locate 30 individuals still missing following the capsizing of a ferry en route to Bali, a tragedy that led to the loss of six lives. The ferry, named KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, sank shortly after departing from East Java's Banyuwangi port with 65 people aboard.

Rescue operations were halted due to poor visibility, as confirmed by Nanang Sigit, the East Java rescue agency's chief. Efforts are set to resume on Friday, with over 160 personnel, including military and police forces, and ample logistical support in place to aid the search.

The vessel was transporting 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles, operating near its full capacity. Survivors recounted harrowing experiences, including sudden tilting and panic as the ferry began to sink amid rough seas—a stark reminder of the safety concerns plaguing Indonesia's ferry system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025