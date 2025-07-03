Global Diplomatic Visits and Key Economic Events

The globe is abuzz with diplomatic engagements, as leaders from various nations embark on key visits. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's trip to Saudi Arabia and India's PM Narendra Modi's engagement in Argentina are among the pivotal encounters aimed at bolstering international cooperation.

Meanwhile, high-level economic meetings, from the BRICS Finance Ministers' gathering to the EU Council deliberations, are taking center stage as leaders strive to address global economic challenges. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting further highlights regional diplomatic endeavors.

Amidst these engagements, significant international events, such as the International Day of Cooperatives and Moldova's summit with European leaders, emphasize global solidarity and cooperation across various sectors.

