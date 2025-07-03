Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Visits and Key Economic Events

A comprehensive calendar lists significant diplomatic visits and economic events worldwide, highlighting trips by key leaders such as India's PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Notable meetings include those involving ASEAN Ministers, BRICS, and EU Councils, alongside global events like the International Day of Cooperatives.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:41 IST
The globe is abuzz with diplomatic engagements, as leaders from various nations embark on key visits. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's trip to Saudi Arabia and India's PM Narendra Modi's engagement in Argentina are among the pivotal encounters aimed at bolstering international cooperation.

Meanwhile, high-level economic meetings, from the BRICS Finance Ministers' gathering to the EU Council deliberations, are taking center stage as leaders strive to address global economic challenges. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting further highlights regional diplomatic endeavors.

Amidst these engagements, significant international events, such as the International Day of Cooperatives and Moldova's summit with European leaders, emphasize global solidarity and cooperation across various sectors.

