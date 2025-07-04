RNZAF Reactivates No. 62 Squadron to Tackle Emerging Threats in Space Domain

In a major step toward strengthening New Zealand’s position in the global space security landscape, Defence Minister Judith Collins has announced the reactivation of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 62 Squadron—now tasked with overseeing space domain awareness. The move marks the establishment of the country’s first dedicated military space unit, aimed at safeguarding national interests amid rising geopolitical tensions and increasing dependence on space-based technologies.

The squadron was formally stood up at a ceremony today at RNZAF Base Auckland, where senior military officials and government representatives gathered to celebrate this new milestone in New Zealand’s defence evolution.

A Historic Unit with a New Mission

No. 62 Squadron carries a proud legacy. Originally active during World War II, it was instrumental in supporting Allied operations through its pioneering use of radar—a cutting-edge technology at the time. Today, the squadron’s mandate enters a new frontier: the increasingly contested and critical space environment.

“The squadron’s initial focus will be on monitoring, analysing, and understanding space activity to safeguard national and international interests,” Minister Collins said. “This is an important signal that we’re taking space security seriously.”

Why Space Security Matters

From GPS navigation and weather forecasting to satellite communications and financial transactions, space-based infrastructure underpins nearly every aspect of modern life. Disruptions in this domain can have sweeping consequences for national security, economic stability, and daily functioning.

“Space is vital for modern life,” said Collins. “Recent global developments have highlighted the need for resilient, advanced defence capabilities. This reflects our commitment to protecting New Zealand’s interests and security in the rapidly evolving space domain.”

The squadron will play a crucial role in enhancing New Zealand’s ability to detect and respond to space-based threats, including satellite collisions, space debris, cyber intrusions targeting orbital systems, and the militarisation of space by state actors.

Integration with Global Partners

No. 62 Squadron’s operations will likely align with New Zealand’s commitment to international defence partnerships, such as the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, and initiatives like the Combined Space Operations initiative, which includes close allies like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. These partnerships are vital for coordinated situational awareness and information sharing in a domain with no borders.

Defence Capability Plan Backing Space Ambitions

The squadron’s formation is part of the broader Defence Capability Plan (DCP), which outlines $12 billion in investments over the next four years to modernise and upgrade the New Zealand Defence Force. The plan includes not only enhanced maritime and land-based assets but also a strong focus on space, cyber, and information operations.

The move comes at a time when space is becoming increasingly congested and contested. More than 8,000 active satellites orbit the Earth today, with thousands more planned in the coming years. The proliferation of space assets has created new vulnerabilities—both accidental, like satellite collisions, and intentional, such as jamming or kinetic attacks.

A Vision for the Future of Defence

Defence Minister Collins emphasized that the establishment of No. 62 Squadron is not just a symbolic gesture—it is a foundational shift in how New Zealand approaches national defence.

“This move is part of the work the New Zealand Defence Force is doing to maintain a combat-capable, flexible force,” she said. “It reflects a broader recognition that space is no longer a benign environment—it is now a strategic domain that demands attention and capability.”

The squadron is expected to begin operations focused on surveillance, early warning, and data analysis related to satellite traffic and orbital threats. Over time, it may evolve to include satellite launch partnerships and expanded cyber defence integration for space assets.

Looking Ahead

The reactivation of No. 62 Squadron marks a pivotal moment in the RNZAF’s transformation and a bold step into the future of defence. It sets the stage for New Zealand to play a more assertive role in global space security, ensuring that the benefits of space remain protected and accessible for peaceful purposes.

In a world where space is becoming increasingly central to national sovereignty and economic vitality, New Zealand’s proactive engagement in the domain ensures that it will not be left behind.

