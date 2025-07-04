Left Menu

UP cop caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Mathura, suspended

As soon as he took the cash, anti-corruption team members hiding nearby caught him.When his hands were washed with water, they turned red and pink due to the chemical on the notes, an evidence he took the cash.Chauhan, who joined the force five years ago, was booked at Farah Police Station.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:22 IST
UP cop caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Mathura, suspended
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable posted at Govind Nagar Police Station in Mathura was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an officer said Friday.

Superintendent of Police, City, Rajeev Kumar Singh said Shubham Chauhan allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 20,000 from Sanju Thakur, a local e-rickshaw driver, for letting him ply his vehicle in the Govind Nagar area. Feeling harassed, Thakur approached the Anti-Corruption Department and filed a complaint against Chauhan, who is originally from Shamli.

As part of the plan to nab him in the act, police gave Thakur banknotes laced with some chemical, likely phenolphthalein, which lets one know who has handled the notes.

On Thursday, Chauhan was called to a spot behind the police station, where he accepted the money. As soon as he took the cash, anti-corruption team members hiding nearby caught him.

When his hands were washed with water, they turned red and pink due to the chemical on the notes, an evidence he took the cash.

Chauhan, who joined the force five years ago, was booked at Farah Police Station. He will be produced in a court today.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said he has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025