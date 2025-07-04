Three held in Andheri with hydroponic weed worth Rs 4 cr

Three persons were arrested allegedly with hydroponic weed worth more than Rs 4 crore from Andheri in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

They were held when a Crime Branch team was patrolling JB Nagar area, he said.

''We found 4.057 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth more than Rs 4 crore in their possession. A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and probe is underway to unravel the entire peddling network,'' the official said.

Hydroponic cultivation is the method of growing plants with mineral nutrient solutions in a water-based solvent rather than soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)