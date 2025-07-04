Left Menu

Trai seeks views on framework for use of foreign SIMs in devices made for export

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:54 IST
Trai seeks views on framework for use of foreign SIMs in devices made for export
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday started a consultation paper to explore a framework to allow use of foreign SIMs in devices meant for export only.

A SIM card refers to subscriber identity module -- a chip required for connecting a device to a telecom network. The regulator has issued a consultation paper on the ''regulatory framework for the sale of foreign telecom service providers' SIM/eSIM cards for the use in M2M/IoT devices meant for export purposes'' following a reference sought by the Department of Telecommunications based on industry request.

''In this regard, a consultation paper on ''the Regulatory Framework for the Sale of Foreign Telecom Service Providers' SIM/eSIM Cards for the use in M2M/IoT Devices Meant for Export Purposes'' has been placed on TRAI's website,'' the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

While the present rule allows sale of foreign telecom operators' SIM for use by customers travelling overseas, the industry has pointed out limitations and sought some clarity especially around authorisation to sell SIM for devices meant for export only.

The present rule mandates activation of SIM 48 hours before customers' travelling overseas and deactivation within 24 hours of landing in India.

The industry has said that in case of machine-to-machine and IoT (internet of things) devices, the SIM may be required to be activated for a short period of time during manufacturing for sample, demo, or prototype testing of the M2M/ IoT devices to ensure their full functionality before the export.

As part of the process, Trai is seeking comments on whether only telecom licence holders should be allowed to sell SIM for export purposes or it can be any bonafide Indian entity that should be allowed to take a ''no objection certificate'' for procuring and selling such SIMs or eSIMs.

Trai has fixed a deadline of August 1 for comments and August 18 for counter comments on the consultation paper.

