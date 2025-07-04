Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL70 LDALL DALAI LAMA **** India does not take position on faith and religion: MEA on Dalai Lama succession plan; China urges caution New Delhi/Beijing: India on Friday said it does not take any position on matters concerning faith and religion, two days after the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, unveiled a plan for choosing his successor that has been rejected by China. **** DEL62 DEF-ARMY-2NDLD SINDOOR-CHINA **** China used India-Pak conflict as 'live lab', employed strategy of killing by 'borrowed knife' New Delhi: China used the four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May like a ''live lab'' to test various weapon systems and was providing all possible support to Islamabad, in line with its ancient military strategy of killing the adversary with a ''borrowed knife'', Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. Rahul R Singh said on Friday. **** DEL26 DALAI LAMA-RIJIJU **** All devotees want Dalai Lama to decide on his successor: Kiren Rijiju New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated on Friday that all the devotees and followers of the Dalai Lama want that the Tibetan spiritual leader himself should decide on his successor. **** DEL33 CONG-CHINA **** Govt must allow discussion on India-China ties in Parl to build consensus on challenges posed: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the Narendra Modi government must agree to a discussion on India-China relations in Parliament so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that the neighbouring country poses to India, directly and through Pakistan. **** DEL60 JAISHANKAR-CHINA-VISIT **** Jaishankar set to visit China for SCO meet, his first since 2020 military standoff New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit China around July 13 to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), people familiar with the matter said on Friday. **** CAL16 MN-LD ARMS **** Over 200 weapons, 30 IEDs recovered in Manipur hill districts Imphal: Security forces recovered over 200 weapons, including firearms, and war-like stores in operations lasting only a few hours in four hill districts of Manipur, a senior police officer said on Friday. **** DEL58 LD RAINS **** Rains play havoc in Himachal, Uttarakhand; 45 killed, several missing in 2 weeks New Delhi: Heavy rains have played havoc in some parts of the country with 43 people getting killed and 37 missing in Himachal Pradesh in the last two weeks besides two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel drowning in a swollen lake in Uttarakhand's Bhimtal on Thursday. **** BOM28 MH-2NDLD FADNAVIS **** Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan; Sapkal calls it 'political slavery, sycophancy' Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan at a Pune event kicked up a row, with the Congress seeking his resignation by dubbing it as ''sycophancy and political slavery'', while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended his colleague. **** MDS15 TN-VIJAY CM-2NDLD CANDIDATE **** Vijay is chief ministerial candidate, declares TVK Chennai: Actor politician Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election, the fledgling party announced on Friday. **** MDS25 KL-NIPAH-LD ALERT **** Kerala on alert after Nipah case confirmed in Palakkad Palakkad/Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh case of Nipah virus was confirmed in Kerala on Friday, triggering heightened concern and swift action in three districts of the state. **** BUSINESS DEL59 AVI-AIR INDIA-COMPENSATION **** Air India pays compensation to 2/3rds of June 12 crash victims Mumbai: Air India on Friday said it has paid the compensation to families of nearly two-thirds of the victims who died in the June 12 plane crash in Ahmedabad. **** LEGAL LGD14 DL-COURT-LD NATIONAL HERALD **** National Herald case: ED case very strange, Sonia Gandhi argues in court New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday argued that Enforcement Directorate's (ED) National Herald case was ''truly a strange'' one. **** LGD10 DL-HC-CONTAMINATED WATER **** 'You want citizens to drink sewage mixed water?' Delhi HC raps DJB over water contamination New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi Jal Board for supplying contaminated water in colonies and asked how the authorities could expect the citizens to ''drink sewage mixed water''. **** LGD16 DL-HC-EXCISE-CBI **** Liquor policy case: Delhi HC asks AAP leaders to reply to CBI's plea New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to respond to CBI's plea against an order over supply of documents in the 2021-22 liquor policy case. **** FOREIGN FGN11 PM-TRINIDAD-LD DIASPORA **** For New India, even sky is not the limit: PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago Port of Spain: India will soon be among the top three economies of the world, and its missions on artificial intelligence, semiconductor and quantum computing are becoming the new engines of growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. **** FGN29 CHINA-RIJIJU-REAX **** China urges India to act cautiously on Tibet related issues after Rijiju's remarks over the Dalai Lama's incarnation Beijing: China on Friday objected to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks that the incarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes, urging India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid its impact on the improvement of bilateral relations. ****

