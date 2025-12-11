President Murmu Calls for Harmony, Development at Manipur Civic Reception in Imphal

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Manipur at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, on 11 December 2025. During the event, she also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of development projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and accelerating growth in the state.

“Manipur Is a Land of Resilience, Courage and Cultural Brilliance”

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu described Manipur as a state “rich in resilience, courage, and extraordinary cultural heritage.” She highlighted that the people of Manipur have long contributed to India’s national life through:

Sports, producing world-class athletes

The armed forces, with valiant service personnel

Art, culture, and traditional heritage

Public service and social leadership

She praised Manipur’s unique identity, vibrant traditions, and enduring spirit, which continue to enrich India’s cultural mosaic.

Acknowledgment of Pain and Assurance of Support After Recent Violence

The President spoke with sensitivity about the recent bouts of violence in the state, acknowledging the grief and hardship faced by the people. She emphasized:

The highest priority of the Union Government is addressing the concerns of Manipur’s citizens.

The Centre is fully committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security, and supporting the state’s journey toward peace, stability, and prosperity.

Development efforts will focus on equitable growth, ensuring that the benefits reach every district, village, and community.

Her remarks underscored the national leadership’s commitment to rebuilding trust and fostering durable peace.

Manipur: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Land of Empowered Women and Cultural Legacy

Highlighting Manipur’s strategic and cultural significance, President Murmu noted:

Manipur plays a vital role as the gateway to India’s Act East and Southeast Asia engagement.

Its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and energetic youth make it a state of unlimited potential.

The state is globally admired for its self-empowered women, who have shaped history through the Nupee Lal (Women’s Wars) in the early 20th century. These movements, she said, demonstrate the strength and leadership of Manipuri women and continue to inspire the entire nation.

“The Hills and Valley Must Stand United”

President Murmu expressed deep faith in the talent and hard work of Manipur’s people. She urged the communities of the valleys and hills to embrace unity and renewed harmony, stating that together they can lead the state to “great heights of prosperity and happiness.”

She emphasized the vision of a Manipur where:

Every child feels safe

Every woman feels empowered

Every community feels included

Every citizen moves forward toward a brighter future

She appealed to the people to continue supporting peace-building, development measures, and the collective mission to rebuild trust.

President Witnesses Polo Exhibition at Historic Mapal Kangjeibung

Earlier in the day, the President visited the historic Mapal Kangjeibung, the oldest existing polo ground in the world, where she watched a Polo Exhibition Match, celebrating Manipur’s unique contribution to the origins and evolution of modern polo.

Her visit highlighted the state’s deep-rooted sporting traditions and its global cultural relevance.