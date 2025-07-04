GCIS Charts Bold Path to Digital, Coordinated Future in 2025/26 Budget Vote

In her 2025/26 Budget Vote address delivered at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni outlined a comprehensive plan to reposition the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) as the central driver of government-wide communication. The Minister’s address revealed a roadmap aimed at improving policy alignment, digital transformation, and public engagement across all spheres of government.

Describing the GCIS as a critical tool in the public sector communication ecosystem, Minister Ntshavheni declared that the department is moving “in earnest” to coordinate strategic communication, monitor implementation, and reinforce government messaging through credible media partnerships and evolving digital platforms.

Coordinating Government Messaging Across All Spheres

A major highlight of the Minister’s speech was GCIS’s new role as the national coordinator of government communication efforts, overseeing not only departmental and provincial communication but also expanding into local government.

“During the 2025/26 financial year, the GCIS commenced in earnest with coordinating pre- and/or post-departmental Budget Vote media briefings,” Ntshavheni noted. “The same will be done during the tabling of Annual Performance Reports in October.”

To enhance accountability and alignment with the National Communication Strategic Framework (NCSF), the GCIS will submit quarterly reports to Cabinet, identifying gaps and providing support to improve messaging consistency. These reports will also be shared with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee to strengthen oversight.

In a key expansion of its oversight function, GCIS provincial offices will begin coordinating communication plans for districts and metro municipalities, working in collaboration with Premier’s Offices and SALGA (South African Local Government Association).

Policy Modernisation and Strengthening Media Partnerships

The Minister announced that the Government Communication Policy of 2018 is under final review to reflect evolving media trends and the strategic communication needs of the digital age. Ntshavheni acknowledged the challenging landscape where social media disinformation often undermines official communication.

“GCIS continues to place a premium on engaging with trusted news channels across all media types, given their credibility and expansive reach,” she stated.

During the 2024/25 financial year, GCIS facilitated 61 media engagements between senior government officials and top journalists, ensuring that public discourse is informed by accurate, timely information on government policies and interventions.

Harnessing the Power of Digital and Social Media

The GCIS has increasingly embraced digital media and social platforms to directly reach South Africans, especially the youth. Social media alerts have become vital tools for countering disinformation and responding to crises.

While progress has been made, the Minister highlighted the need for improvement in the performance of departmental, provincial, and municipal social media channels to ensure that they serve as real-time, reliable information sources.

“GCIS of the future requires an extensive capital budget to accelerate digital transformation technologies and ensure that the department remains relevant, agile and productive,” Ntshavheni said.

Celebrating SAnews and the Role of Radio in Inclusive Communication

Ntshavheni praised the South African Government News Agency (SAnews.gov.za) as a key asset in public information dissemination. In the previous financial year, 3,617 articles were published covering key government programmes, such as:

Anti-corruption measures

Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan

Gender-based violence and femicide

Crime prevention

General governance outlook

These articles were widely republished by local and international media, amplifying government messaging and enhancing public trust.

Radio remains a cornerstone of GCIS communication, with 1,086 radio products used during the last year to engage citizens across linguistic and cultural divides.

2025 MTEF Budget: R2.468 Billion to Drive Change

GCIS has been allocated a total budget of R2.468 billion for the 2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), spanning the following annual allocations:

2025/26 : R820.281 million

2026/27 : R805.731 million

2027/28: R842.171 million

The 2025/26 operational budget of R544.492 million includes:

R311.080 million for Compensation of Employees , with plans to establish 500 permanent posts

R233.412 million for Goods and Services, covering media placements, campaigns, technology upgrades, and community outreach

Ntshavheni warned that budget reductions and below-inflation growth threaten innovation and operational effectiveness. She called for urgent investment in capital resources to ensure GCIS remains resilient and competitive in an evolving communication environment shaped by the Fourth Industrial Revolution and emerging Fifth Industrial Revolution.

GCIS on a Transformative Path

Launched in May 1998, the GCIS is entering a new era, where agility, coordination, and digital innovation are central to its mission. Under Ntshavheni’s leadership, the agency is reasserting itself as the central communicator of government policy, shaping public narratives, and reinforcing democratic accountability.