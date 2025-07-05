Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds as Young Shopper Suffocates During Mega Mart Fire

A fatal fire incident occurred at Vishal Mega Mart, causing the death of 25-year-old Kumar Dhirender Pratap, who was trapped in the lift and likely died of suffocation. Despite the efforts of firefighters and emergency response teams, the fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, resulted in tragedy.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident at Vishal Mega Mart, 25-year-old Kumar Dhirender Pratap was discovered dead in a lift after a fire engulfed the building, police reported on Saturday. The unfortunate incident is believed to have claimed Pratap's life due to suffocation.

A collaborative search effort by police, the fire department, and disaster management teams led to the recovery of his body. Pratap sent a series of distress messages to his elder brother at 6.51 pm, indicating he was stuck in the lift and struggling to breathe. His final message pleaded for immediate help.

The fire, which erupted at 6.44 pm on the second floor of the Padam Singh Road outlet, drew a significant firefighting response, with 13 fire tenders deployed. Officials suspect a short circuit initiated the blaze, compounded by poor ventilation that prolonged their efforts to control it.

