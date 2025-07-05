Youth Sentencing in Bhim Kohli Manslaughter Case Under Review

The Attorney General's Office is set to scrutinize the seven-year prison sentence of a 15-year-old boy found guilty of the manslaughter of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli. The case, flagged under the UK's unduly lenient sentence scheme, will undergo a review by the Court of Appeal.

The Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby KC MP, expressed shock at the violent assault on Kohli and acknowledged the need to revisit the sentencing decision. The 15-year-old, involved in the attack alongside a 13-year-old girl, was convicted but remains unnamed due to his minor status.

Justice Mark Turner, who delivered the initial sentencing, labeled the attack as "wicked." The 13-year-old girl, although also convicted, avoided prison with a three-year youth rehabilitation order. The local community remains impacted, mourning the loss of Kohli while anticipating potential changes to the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)