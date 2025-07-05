Left Menu

Forest Rights Controversy: A Clash Between Ministries Over Land and Conservation

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has challenged the Environment Ministry's claim that the Forest Rights Act (FRA) leads to forest degradation. The ministry demands scientific proof, fearing stereotypes could be reinforced and undermine the law. The Environment Ministry rebuts, saying the claims stem from a misunderstanding of facts.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing debate between the Tribal Affairs Ministry and the Environment Ministry has intensified as the former seeks scientific proof for claims that the Forest Rights Act (FRA) contributes to forest degradation. This development comes after concerns were raised over a potential mischaracterization of the law's impact on forest conservation.

The Tribal Affairs Ministry, in a memorandum dated July 2, requested evidence from the Environment Ministry to substantiate allegations linking FRA land rights to deforestation. It emphasized the importance of grounding such claims in detailed scientific analysis, in light of the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 observations.

Amidst the controversy, the Environment Ministry has dismissed accusations from forest rights groups, maintaining its commitment to both environmental protection and forest-dependent communities. The ministry criticized the claims of FRA-induced forest degradation as misrepresented and out of context, with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's comments being notably distorted.

