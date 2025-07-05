Left Menu

Allegations and Denials: Shimla Minister's Row with NHAI Officials

The incident involving a Himachal minister allegedly assaulting NHAI officials raises questions about the state government's law and order management. Union Health Minister J P Nadda criticized the state government, and the BJP sought NHRC intervention. The minister denies allegations, citing NHAI negligence in a building collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:49 IST
Allegations and Denials: Shimla Minister's Row with NHAI Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh was rocked by allegations against Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, accused of assaulting NHAI officials. The incident allegedly occurred during an inspection of a building collapse site, drawing criticism from Union Health Minister J P Nadda and prompting BJP to seek NHRC intervention.

The accused minister, while denying any wrongdoing, highlighted alleged irregularities in NHAI road construction projects. Singh described NHAI officials as corrupt and questioned the agency's role in the building collapse. The minister emphasized that an FIR does not equate to guilt.

Ranjana Verma, the building owner, further complicated matters by filing complaints against the NHAI and the construction company. Additional charges were brought against NHAI officials by local residents, alleging various offenses, including wrongful restraint and endangerment of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

