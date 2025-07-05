Contentious Deportations: U.S. Migrants Arrive in South Sudan Amid Legal Battle

The Trump administration has recently deported eight migrants to South Sudan after a prolonged period in U.S. custody at a military base in Djibouti. This deportation, confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security, follows a series of legal challenges that escalated to the Supreme Court.

Witness accounts from officials at Juba airport in South Sudan suggest the deportees arrived early Saturday morning. Despite questions about their subsequent whereabouts within South Sudan, officials directed all inquiries to the National Security Service intelligence agency.

These deportations highlight the ongoing controversy surrounding U.S. immigration policies, particularly the displacement of migrants to countries where safety and human rights are in question. The Supreme Court's intervention suggests high stakes in determining the legality of these actions under international and constitutional law.

