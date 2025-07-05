Left Menu

Contentious Deportations: U.S. Migrants Arrive in South Sudan Amid Legal Battle

The Trump administration deported eight migrants from various countries to South Sudan, a nation with significant safety concerns. This move followed legal battles reaching the U.S. Supreme Court. The migrants argued their deportations violated their rights due to South Sudan's danger and potential for political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:34 IST
Contentious Deportations: U.S. Migrants Arrive in South Sudan Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has recently deported eight migrants to South Sudan after a prolonged period in U.S. custody at a military base in Djibouti. This deportation, confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security, follows a series of legal challenges that escalated to the Supreme Court.

Witness accounts from officials at Juba airport in South Sudan suggest the deportees arrived early Saturday morning. Despite questions about their subsequent whereabouts within South Sudan, officials directed all inquiries to the National Security Service intelligence agency.

These deportations highlight the ongoing controversy surrounding U.S. immigration policies, particularly the displacement of migrants to countries where safety and human rights are in question. The Supreme Court's intervention suggests high stakes in determining the legality of these actions under international and constitutional law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025