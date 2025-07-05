Left Menu

Tragedy in Borivali: Husband Arrested After Grisly Murder

In Borivali, Mumbai, a man named Pappu Manu Rathod was arrested after allegedly murdering his wife, Reshma. He reportedly used a granite cutter and then strangled her, later surrendering at the local police station. The crime stemmed from a three-day dispute. Police investigations are ongoing.

A chilling incident unfolded in Mumbai's Borivali area as a 32-year-old man, Pappu Manu Rathod, allegedly murdered his wife and subsequently surrendered to police authorities. The crime occurred on Saturday when Pappu allegedly struck his wife, Reshma, aged 27, with a granite cutter before strangulating her.

Pappu, a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar, reportedly confessed to the crime, citing anger over a protracted domestic dispute that had been escalating over the past three days. The grisly incident was followed by Pappu's immediate decision to walk to the MHB police station where he turned himself in.

The shocking event has prompted a thorough investigation by law enforcement, according to the officials involved. As details continue to emerge, the case highlights the tragic consequences of unresolved domestic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

