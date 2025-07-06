Tragic Muharram Procession Incident in Bihar

In Bihar's Darbhanga district, a Muharram procession was marred by tragedy when contact with a high-tension electric wire led to the electrocution of one person and injuries to 24 others. The accident occurred as the procession made its way through Kakorha village.

Local law enforcement, including Darbhanga DM Kaushal Kumar, confirmed the incident, explaining that a portion of the 'tazia' came into contact with the power line. Response teams quickly transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where their conditions were later declared stable.

Meanwhile, in a separate Muharram procession in Muzaffarpur's Bariyarpur area, tensions between two communities erupted into violence, resulting in two injuries. Both incidents are under police investigation, with some individuals already detained in the latter case to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)