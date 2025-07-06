Melbourne Synagogue Arson Sparks Antisemitic Concerns
A man was charged in connection with an antisemitic arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue, marking an escalation of violence in the city. Authorities are examining links between this incident and other antisemitic acts, while political leaders and Israel call for action against such hate crimes.
In an alarming escalation of antisemitic violence, a 34-year-old man has been charged for an arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne. Angelo Loras appeared in court facing charges of arson, endangering life, and property damage after allegedly igniting a flammable liquid at the East Melbourne Synagogue.
The attack is among three incidents over a single night, prompting political leaders and the Israeli government to condemn the antisemitic acts. Around 20 masked individuals disrupted an Israeli-owned restaurant, causing damage and chanting against the Israel Defence Forces, while another business faced vandalism and arson.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke met with Jewish leaders at the site, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of these violent protests. With the investigation ongoing, efforts to link these incidents continue, drawing international attention and calls for a firm response.
