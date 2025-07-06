Left Menu

Tragic Misunderstanding: Couple's Separate Suicides in Punjab

In Punjab's Patiala district, a couple tragically committed suicide in separate incidents due to a misunderstanding, leaving behind three children. The husband suspected his wife had eloped after a quarrel. Her body was found in the Bhakra canal, while he was discovered hanging days later. Police investigations continue.

Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:22 IST
Tragic Misunderstanding: Couple's Separate Suicides in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching sequence of events, a couple in the Patiala district of Punjab ended their lives in separate acts of tragedy due to a misunderstanding. The couple's untimely deaths have left their three children without parents, according to police reports on Sunday.

It all began when the husband, consumed by suspicion after a quarrel on June 29, thought his wife had eloped. This suspicion was unfounded, as the woman, who took their children to a Gurdwara, ultimately left them with their maternal grandparents in Rupnagar district and went missing.

The 43-year-old man's lifeless body was discovered on July 3 at their home, after he hung himself, unaware that his wife had already ended her life two days earlier. Her body was retrieved from the Bhakra canal. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigations into this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

