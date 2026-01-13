Protest on Hold: Demand for Action Against Uttarakhand Minister's Husband

Women Congress workers have suspended their ongoing protest demanding legal action against Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about women from Bihar.

The protest, which was being held outside the Dalanwala police station, was halted after authorities assured the demonstrators that a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against Sahu in Almora. This follows accusations that Sahu insulted women by suggesting they could be bought for marriage.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat joined the protest in solidarity, participating alongside state Congress leaders. Rawat issued a warning that failure to file a case by January 17 would result in another protest, set to take place at the Dehradun SSP office the following day. Sahu has since apologized for his earlier remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)