Reuters' X Account Withheld in India Amid Legal Confusion

Reuters' X account has been blocked in India following a legal demand, yet the government denies issuing this order. The restriction is tied to Operation Sindoor, which included demands for blocking several accounts. Authorities are collaborating with X to reinstate Reuters' account promptly.

The X account of international news agency Reuters has been withheld in India due to a 'legal demand,' according to a notice from the social network. Despite this, a government spokesperson refutes any legal order by them and is working with X to resolve the matter swiftly.

The restriction on Reuters' X account is being linked to Operation Sindoor, during which demands for blocking Reuters and numerous other accounts were made, even though government officials reiterate the request was not enforced. Sources indicate Elon Musk-owned X might have inadvertently activated the order recently.

Although various Reuters-affiliated X handles remain accessible in India, the main account faces a blockade. The government has contacted X, urging them to explain the action and lift the sanctions as the situation is no longer pertinent. Reuters has yet to comment on the development.

