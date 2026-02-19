Left Menu

Germany Considers Social Media Restrictions for Kids

Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports social media controls for children in Germany, highlighting concerns over fake news and online manipulation. As similar restrictions gain traction in Europe, Merz's coalition partners also back the move. The federal push may face challenges due to state-level media regulation responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:37 IST
Germany Considers Social Media Restrictions for Kids
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has joined the growing call in Germany for the regulation of children's access to social media, emphasizing the dangers posed by fake news and manipulation. His support follows Europe's broader trend, with countries like Spain, Greece, France, and Britain exploring similar measures.

Merz, previously skeptical, now acknowledges the underestimated impact of algorithms and artificial intelligence in influencing youth. His backing intensifies the likelihood of a federal effort to implement restrictions, although states hold primary responsibility for media regulation.

Amid increasing debate on social media's potential harm to minors, Germany's government appointed a commission last year to investigate protective measures, with findings expected soon. Merz dismissed gradual social media introduction for children, likening it to teaching six-year-olds to drink alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026