Germany Considers Social Media Restrictions for Kids

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has joined the growing call in Germany for the regulation of children's access to social media, emphasizing the dangers posed by fake news and manipulation. His support follows Europe's broader trend, with countries like Spain, Greece, France, and Britain exploring similar measures.

Merz, previously skeptical, now acknowledges the underestimated impact of algorithms and artificial intelligence in influencing youth. His backing intensifies the likelihood of a federal effort to implement restrictions, although states hold primary responsibility for media regulation.

Amid increasing debate on social media's potential harm to minors, Germany's government appointed a commission last year to investigate protective measures, with findings expected soon. Merz dismissed gradual social media introduction for children, likening it to teaching six-year-olds to drink alcohol.

