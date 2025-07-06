Left Menu

TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes on ECI's Electoral Roll Revision Order

TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenges the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging it aims to disenfranchise young voters and assists the BJP. The move, set to affect West Bengal next, has prompted Moitra to seek Supreme Court intervention against ECI's strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:03 IST
TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes on ECI's Electoral Roll Revision Order
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deliberately planning to disenfranchise young voters through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. She alleges that the ECI's move aligns with the interests of the BJP, with a similar strategy expected for West Bengal elections in 2026.

Moitra, supported by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the ECI's order. She claims the revision violates constitutional provisions and the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950, suggesting it could block legitimate voters from participating in upcoming elections.

The EC defends the revision as necessary due to rapid urbanisation, migration, and ineligible names on the rolls. However, Moitra insists the move undermines the EC's constitutional duty to facilitate voting rights, a sentiment echoed by civil society groups and activists now joining the legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025