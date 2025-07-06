TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes on ECI's Electoral Roll Revision Order
TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenges the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging it aims to disenfranchise young voters and assists the BJP. The move, set to affect West Bengal next, has prompted Moitra to seek Supreme Court intervention against ECI's strategy.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deliberately planning to disenfranchise young voters through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. She alleges that the ECI's move aligns with the interests of the BJP, with a similar strategy expected for West Bengal elections in 2026.
Moitra, supported by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the ECI's order. She claims the revision violates constitutional provisions and the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950, suggesting it could block legitimate voters from participating in upcoming elections.
The EC defends the revision as necessary due to rapid urbanisation, migration, and ineligible names on the rolls. However, Moitra insists the move undermines the EC's constitutional duty to facilitate voting rights, a sentiment echoed by civil society groups and activists now joining the legal battle.
