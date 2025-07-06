TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes on ECI's Electoral Roll Revision Order

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deliberately planning to disenfranchise young voters through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. She alleges that the ECI's move aligns with the interests of the BJP, with a similar strategy expected for West Bengal elections in 2026.

Moitra, supported by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the ECI's order. She claims the revision violates constitutional provisions and the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950, suggesting it could block legitimate voters from participating in upcoming elections.

The EC defends the revision as necessary due to rapid urbanisation, migration, and ineligible names on the rolls. However, Moitra insists the move undermines the EC's constitutional duty to facilitate voting rights, a sentiment echoed by civil society groups and activists now joining the legal battle.

