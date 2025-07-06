Tourist's Irresponsible Pet Lockup Sparks Outrage at Iconic German Castle
A tourist locked her dog in a valuables locker at Neuschwanstein Castle, despite protests from other visitors. Security personnel rescued the medium-sized mongrel, which was unharmed but distressed. The incident led to criminal proceedings against the owner for violating Germany's animal welfare laws.
In a surprising incident at Neuschwanstein Castle, a tourist chose to confine her dog in a valuables locker, sparking outrage among fellow visitors.
The woman ignored the warnings of onlookers, leaving her medium-sized mongrel trapped in the small space on a sweltering summer day. Authorities were quick to respond, rescuing the distressed pet and bringing it to safety.
The actions have prompted police to initiate legal proceedings against the pet owner for alleged violations of animal welfare legislation.
