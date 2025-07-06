Left Menu

Clashes Erupt During Muharram Celebrations in Kushinagar

Clashes erupted during Muharram celebrations in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in several detentions and a young boy's injury. An Islamic flag hoisting near a Shiva temple and disagreements over DJ music led to tensions. Police have deployed forces to maintain peace in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:36 IST
Clashes Erupt During Muharram Celebrations in Kushinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared during Muharram celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, leading to the detention of several individuals and a child being injured, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incidents, which resulted from minor disputes, saw an Islamic flag allegedly raised and provocative slogans shouted near a Shiva temple as a procession passed in the Khadda police station area.

Video footage circulating on social media exacerbated the situation, prompting authorities to take action. Similar unrest occurred in Tekuatar Bazaar over DJ music, resulting in an 8-year-old suffering a head injury. Police have deployed additional forces to ensure peace.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025