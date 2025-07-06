Clashes Erupt During Muharram Celebrations in Kushinagar
Clashes erupted during Muharram celebrations in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in several detentions and a young boy's injury. An Islamic flag hoisting near a Shiva temple and disagreements over DJ music led to tensions. Police have deployed forces to maintain peace in affected areas.
Tensions flared during Muharram celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, leading to the detention of several individuals and a child being injured, police confirmed on Sunday.
The incidents, which resulted from minor disputes, saw an Islamic flag allegedly raised and provocative slogans shouted near a Shiva temple as a procession passed in the Khadda police station area.
Video footage circulating on social media exacerbated the situation, prompting authorities to take action. Similar unrest occurred in Tekuatar Bazaar over DJ music, resulting in an 8-year-old suffering a head injury. Police have deployed additional forces to ensure peace.
