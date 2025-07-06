Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Ceasefire and Hostage Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump to advance a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. Public pressure mounts on Netanyahu to secure an agreement despite challenges from Hamas and internal political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 22:06 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss advancing a ceasefire agreement and releasing hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu believes the talks will help foster a breakthrough in the negotiations underway in Qatar.

Public pressure is building on Netanyahu to secure a permanent ceasefire, though internal political divisions and negotiations with Hamas present challenges. Netanyahu's right-wing coalition is divided, with some members opposing the ceasefire while others, like Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, express support.

The ceasefire talks come amid renewed violence, with a recent attack by Hamas on southern Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation. Concerns remain over issues such as humanitarian aid and Israeli troop withdrawals, with Israel rejecting changes sought by Hamas.

