Greece's Strategic Response to Surging Migrant Influx

Greece has conducted multiple migrant rescues off its southern islands, notably Gavdos and Crete, with the coastguard reporting over 430 migrants saved near Gavdos. Separate efforts by the EU's Frontex have also secured 96 migrants aboard two boats off Crete, emphasizing the escalating migration from northeastern Libya to Europe.

In response to the increasing influx, Athens announced the deployment of two frigates near Libyan waters to curb unauthorized crossings and engaged Libya on the matter in a bid for cooperative solutions. Relations between Greece and Libya had been strained since a 2019 accord between Libya and Turkey, prompting further diplomatic efforts.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis visited Benghazi for talks with Eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar to discuss migration and seek mutual benefits. The initiative aims to reinforce ties and address migration challenges collaboratively, with hopes for constructive outcomes.

