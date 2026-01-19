Libya Inks $2.7 Billion Deal to Bolster Misurata Free Zone
Libya has signed a strategic partnership to expand the Misurata Free Zone, securing a $2.7 billion investment. This project is expected to generate $500 million in annual revenues, create thousands of jobs, and enhance Libya's position as a major port. The initiative underscores the commitment to economic modernization.
Libya has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with international firms to expand the Misurata Free Zone, aiming to attract $2.7 billion in investments, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced on Sunday.
This ambitious venture is projected to generate operating revenues of approximately $500 million annually and is poised to create 8,400 direct and nearly 60,000 indirect jobs.
The agreement represents a significant step in bolstering Libya's infrastructure, transforming the Misurata port into a vital logistics hub interconnecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)