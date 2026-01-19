Left Menu

Libya Inks $2.7 Billion Deal to Bolster Misurata Free Zone

Libya has signed a strategic partnership to expand the Misurata Free Zone, securing a $2.7 billion investment. This project is expected to generate $500 million in annual revenues, create thousands of jobs, and enhance Libya's position as a major port. The initiative underscores the commitment to economic modernization.

19-01-2026
Libya has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with international firms to expand the Misurata Free Zone, aiming to attract $2.7 billion in investments, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced on Sunday.

This ambitious venture is projected to generate operating revenues of approximately $500 million annually and is poised to create 8,400 direct and nearly 60,000 indirect jobs.

The agreement represents a significant step in bolstering Libya's infrastructure, transforming the Misurata port into a vital logistics hub interconnecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

