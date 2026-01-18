Libya's Hidden Horrors: Mass Migrant Rescue in Kufra

Libya's security forces have rescued more than 200 migrants from a secret detention facility in Kufra, according to sources who spoke with Reuters under anonymity. This covert prison, dug nearly three meters underground, was allegedly managed by a Libyan human trafficker.

Many of the freed individuals, originating primarily from Somalia and Eritrea, were reportedly confined for up to two years under inhumane conditions. This operation has been described as one of the most severe humanitarian violations uncovered in the area.

The incident underscores the perilous journey of migrants fleeing conflict and destitution, as Libya remains a key transit point en route to Europe. The region's unstable security continues to expose migrants to severe exploitation and abuse.

