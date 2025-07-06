Legacy of Justice V R Krishna Iyer: A Crusader for Human Rights and Social Justice
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai honored Justice V R Krishna Iyer's enduring legacy as a champion of human rights, social justice, and civil liberties. Justice Iyer's groundbreaking judgments and moral conviction, particularly against the death sentence, continue to influence contemporary legal practice and inspire jurists worldwide.
On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai honored the memory of Justice V R Krishna Iyer, lauding him as a stalwart of human rights and social justice.
In a lecture, the CJI highlighted how Justice Iyer's interpretation of the Constitution as a dynamic tool for social change set a benchmark.
Justice Iyer was renowned for his rejection of the death penalty, advocating for societal equity, an approach that remains influential even today, inspiring judges and lawyers to prioritize substantive over technical justice.
