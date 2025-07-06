Left Menu

Legacy of Justice V R Krishna Iyer: A Crusader for Human Rights and Social Justice

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai honored Justice V R Krishna Iyer's enduring legacy as a champion of human rights, social justice, and civil liberties. Justice Iyer's groundbreaking judgments and moral conviction, particularly against the death sentence, continue to influence contemporary legal practice and inspire jurists worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:33 IST
Legacy of Justice V R Krishna Iyer: A Crusader for Human Rights and Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai honored the memory of Justice V R Krishna Iyer, lauding him as a stalwart of human rights and social justice.

In a lecture, the CJI highlighted how Justice Iyer's interpretation of the Constitution as a dynamic tool for social change set a benchmark.

Justice Iyer was renowned for his rejection of the death penalty, advocating for societal equity, an approach that remains influential even today, inspiring judges and lawyers to prioritize substantive over technical justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025