Legacy of Justice V R Krishna Iyer: A Crusader for Human Rights and Social Justice

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai honored the memory of Justice V R Krishna Iyer, lauding him as a stalwart of human rights and social justice.

In a lecture, the CJI highlighted how Justice Iyer's interpretation of the Constitution as a dynamic tool for social change set a benchmark.

Justice Iyer was renowned for his rejection of the death penalty, advocating for societal equity, an approach that remains influential even today, inspiring judges and lawyers to prioritize substantive over technical justice.

