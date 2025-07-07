Heightened Security as Suspicious Boat Spotted Near Maharashtra's Coastline

In response to the sighting of a suspicious boat off Maharashtra's Raigad coast, security was significantly heightened, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Spotted approximately two nautical miles from Korlai, the vessel is believed to be foreign and may have inadvertently reached Indian waters. This prompted a swift response from multiple security agencies, including local police and the Coast Guard.

Raigad Superintendent Anchal Dalal, along with senior officials, attempted to investigate but faced challenges due to severe weather conditions. The situation remains under close scrutiny as a precautionary security measure.