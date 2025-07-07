Left Menu

Heightened Security as Suspicious Boat Spotted Near Maharashtra's Coastline

A suspicious vessel was detected off the coast of Raigad, Maharashtra, prompting significant security measures. The boat, possibly foreign, was located near Revdanda. Adverse weather impeded investigation efforts by police and other security forces. Superintendent Anchal Dalal led the on-ground response to this maritime alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 01:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the sighting of a suspicious boat off Maharashtra's Raigad coast, security was significantly heightened, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Spotted approximately two nautical miles from Korlai, the vessel is believed to be foreign and may have inadvertently reached Indian waters. This prompted a swift response from multiple security agencies, including local police and the Coast Guard.

Raigad Superintendent Anchal Dalal, along with senior officials, attempted to investigate but faced challenges due to severe weather conditions. The situation remains under close scrutiny as a precautionary security measure.

