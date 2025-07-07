Left Menu

BRICS Summit Confronts Global Challenges Amid Growing Influence

The BRICS summit, involving key developing nations, condemned attacks on Gaza and Iran and called for global institutional reforms. With rising influence, the bloc is emerging as a diplomatic force, advocating for multilateralism and playing a significant role in global governance and economic discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 05:55 IST
BRICS Summit Confronts Global Challenges Amid Growing Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a recent summit, leaders of the BRICS nations strongly condemned attacks on Gaza and Iran, urging reforms of global institutions to bolster multilateralism amid ongoing conflicts and trade wars. The bloc aims to spearhead diplomatic coordination in an increasingly polarized world, as traditional forums struggle with internal divisions and global challenges.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva compared BRICS to the Cold War-era Non-Aligned Movement, stressing the bloc's role in challenging a polarized global order. With its membership now accounting for over half the world's population and 40% of global economic output, the summit highlighted calls for reforming international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council.

The expansion of BRICS has strengthened its diplomatic clout, seeking to reflect the multipolar reality of the 21st century. The summit addressed global trade tariff concerns and backed new financial initiatives, while also emphasizing climate change action, distinguishing itself from U.S. policies under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025