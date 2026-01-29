Xi and Starmer Forge Strategic Partnership: Boosting Trade, Security, and Multilateralism

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of true multilateralism in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing. Both leaders advocated for free trade and highlighted the need for major countries to lead in abiding by international laws.

The strategic partnership aims to bolster economic ties, with Starmer hoping to unlock new opportunities for British businesses in China. Key discussions included lowering export tariffs on Scotch whisky and introducing visa-free travel for UK citizens to China.

A significant outcome is a new border security agreement targeting smuggling routes and the flow of small boat parts from China used in illegal migration to the UK. Both nations will collaborate on intelligence sharing and crime prevention, particularly against synthetic opioid production.